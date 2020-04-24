|
Donna J. Bednarz
"Together Again"
Age 87, of Canton, passed away Tuesday April 21, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. She was born February 8, 1933 in Canton, to the late Ralph and Dorothy (Cunningham) Crider. She was a 1951 graduate of Lincoln High School.
Donna is preceded in death by her husband, Dale R. Bednarz in 2007 to whom she was married 53 years; one brother, Jack Crider; her grandparents who raised her during childhood, Harry and Elsie Crider. Donna is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Jack Carroll; two sons and daughters-in-law, Dean and Penny Bednarz, Daniel and Janet Bednarz; six grandchildren: Matthew (Ashley) Carroll, Stefanie Carroll, Aaron Bednarz, Tyler (Brooke) Bednarz, Justin (Alexa) Bednarz and Allison (Scott) McGuire; three great-grandchildren: Canaan Bednarz, Owen Carroll and Daniella Bednarz; two sisters, Joan Swain and Shirley Young; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob and Dolores "Pug" Self; sister-in-law, Delores Bednarz.
A private family service will be in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home. Burial in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family request that you extend an act of kindness to those in need. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at: www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 24, 2020