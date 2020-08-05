Donna J. Blyer
age 73, of Louisville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Born in Columbus, Ohio to the late Phillip H. and Hilda I. (Jones) Hunt, Donna was a 1965 graduate of Glenwood High School.
Survived by her husband, Allan W. Blyer to whom she was married 55 years; sons, Mark (Jennifer) Blyer, Timothy Blyer, Michael (Janet) Blyer; grandchildren, Amanda, Justin, Chad, Nicholas, and Sara; brother, David (Kim) Hunt and their children, Phillip and Anthony, Quinn and Damon; cousins include, Judy Paratore and her daughter, Rhonda, Nancy (Jim) Bowman and their children, Lana and Janice Bowman; brother-in-law, Tom (Jan) Blyer and their children, Aimee (Breck) Buchanan and Angela Blyer.
Graveside services will be Thursday (Tomorrow) at 1 p.m. at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in North Canton, Ohio. To share a memory or sign the online guest book, visit us at www.SchneebergerFuneral.com
.
Schneeberger, 330-456-8237