Donna J. Blyer
Donna J. Blyer

age 73, of Louisville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Born in Columbus, Ohio to the late Phillip H. and Hilda I. (Jones) Hunt, Donna was a 1965 graduate of Glenwood High School.

Survived by her husband, Allan W. Blyer to whom she was married 55 years; sons, Mark (Jennifer) Blyer, Timothy Blyer, Michael (Janet) Blyer; grandchildren, Amanda, Justin, Chad, Nicholas, and Sara; brother, David (Kim) Hunt and their children, Phillip and Anthony, Quinn and Damon; cousins include, Judy Paratore and her daughter, Rhonda, Nancy (Jim) Bowman and their children, Lana and Janice Bowman; brother-in-law, Tom (Jan) Blyer and their children, Aimee (Breck) Buchanan and Angela Blyer.

Graveside services will be Thursday (Tomorrow) at 1 p.m. at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in North Canton, Ohio. To share a memory or sign the online guest book, visit us at www.SchneebergerFuneral.com.

Schneeberger, 330-456-8237

Published in The Repository on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Sunset Hills Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
