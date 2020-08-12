Donna J. (May) Clarkeage 85, died Sunday, August 9, 2020. Born in Canton she lived in North Canton most of her life; 1952 graduate of North Canton High, worked at the Hoover Company and was a member of the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist. She enjoyed dancing and taught line dancing with her husband for 18 years.Survived by her husband of 56 years, Terry L. Clarke; daughters, Diane (Chad) Smith of Canton and Susan (Gary) Meacham of Louisville; grandsons, Zachary and Brandon Meacham; sisters, Wanda (John) Fleshour of Canton and Joanne (Andy) Davala of Colorado; and several nieces and nephews.Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 1 p.m. at the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist with the Very Reverend John Sheridan, STL-Rector as celebrant. Burial will be in Saint John Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 5-7 p.m at the Lamiell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist or North Canton Meals on Wheels. Condolences may be made to:(Lamiell 330 456-7375)