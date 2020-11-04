Donna J. Cokerage 91 of Navarre died Friday, October 30, 2020 in Windsor Medical Center following a brief illness. Born September 26, 1929 in Malvern, Ohio to the late Corman and Minnie (Tomlinson) Ackelson. She was a graduate of Malvern High School. Donna was a resident of Navarre since 1985 prior to which she resided in Waynesburg, Ohio. She was formerly employed by the Hoover Company, Diebold and Colton Hardware. Donna attended Central Baptist Church for 18 years and taught the 4 and 5-year-old Sunday school class at Canton Baptist Temple for 44 years. Donna was saved in Christ in April of 1941.Preceded in death by her husband, Harry Coker in 1999; a sister, Pauline Renicker; a brother, Herman Ackelson. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Keith Snyder; a son, Terrance Coker; three grandchildren, Shaun (Heather) Snyder, Kristin Snyder and Kelsey Snyder; one great grandson; two sisters-in-law, Donna Whitacre and Shirley Troutner; many nieces and nephews.Private family services have been conducted with interment in Sandy Valley Cemetery.Kreighbaum-Sanders330-484-2525