Donna J. Mills
age 85 born May 30, 1935, died October 24, 2020.
Preceded in death by father, James Walters; mother, Lillian Held; daughter, Jerri Lynn LeBeau.
Survived by daughter, Lucinda Preusser (Terry); son, Steven LeBeau (Joni); eight grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Living Water Church - Massillon Campus, 1135 Lincoln Way E, Massillon, OH 44646 at 2:00 PM. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248