Donna J. Mills
1935 - 2020
Donna J. Mills

age 85 born May 30, 1935, died October 24, 2020.

Preceded in death by father, James Walters; mother, Lillian Held; daughter, Jerri Lynn LeBeau.

Survived by daughter, Lucinda Preusser (Terry); son, Steven LeBeau (Joni); eight grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Living Water Church - Massillon Campus, 1135 Lincoln Way E, Massillon, OH 44646 at 2:00 PM. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248

Published in The Repository on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Living Water Church - Massillon Campus
Guest Book

October 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Heitger Funeral Services Massillon Chapel
