Services
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
330-455-0349
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
Donna J. Myers


1932 - 2019
Donna J. Myers Obituary
Donna J. Myers

Age 87, of Canton, Ohio passed away unexpectedly at her home Saturday November 23, 2019. She was born January 1, 1932 in Canton to Roy and Katherine (Eggenschwiler) Holfinger. She is a 1949 graduate of Lincoln High School and attended beauty school. Donna loved attending craft shows and shopping for bargains at local thrift stores. She was close with all her family and enjoyed being with them.

She is preceded in death by her husband John "Red" in 1996; and brother, Robert Holfinger. Survived by her children, Cindy Donovan of Columbus, Ohio, Terri (Lester) Deetz of Canton, Gary (Robin) Myers of North Canton, Shelley (Mark) Bucher of Canton; grandchildren, Dan (Jenn) Deetz, Jeff Deetz, and Jason Myers; sister, Marilyn Marratta of Piqua; several nieces and nephews. A special thank you to nieces Melissa Trickett and Jean Blackstone for the time and loving care they gave to our mother.

Calling hours will be Friday November 29 from 12 – 2:00 p.m. at the Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home, 4817 Cleveland Ave NW. Memorial Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jess Adkins officiating. Burial to follow at North Lawn Cemetery.

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver

330-455-0349
Published in The Repository on Nov. 27, 2019
