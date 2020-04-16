|
|
Donna J. Paugh
"God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered, 'Come to me.'" Aged 57, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 following a battle with cancer. She was born September 30, 1962, and graduated from Canton South High School in 1980 with honors as class valedictorian. Donna was a member of the Jehovah Witnesses.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Paugh; and her parents, Donald and Brenda Yerian. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Jill and John Miller; three nephews, Matthew (Candace) Fultz, Marty Fultz, and Adam (Courtney) Fultz; two great-nephews, Blayde and Owen Fultz; and great-niece, Lily Fultz.
A private graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 16, 2020