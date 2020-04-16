Home

POWERED BY

Services
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Paugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna J. Paugh


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna J. Paugh Obituary
Donna J. Paugh

"God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered, 'Come to me.'" Aged 57, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 following a battle with cancer. She was born September 30, 1962, and graduated from Canton South High School in 1980 with honors as class valedictorian. Donna was a member of the Jehovah Witnesses.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Paugh; and her parents, Donald and Brenda Yerian. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Jill and John Miller; three nephews, Matthew (Candace) Fultz, Marty Fultz, and Adam (Courtney) Fultz; two great-nephews, Blayde and Owen Fultz; and great-niece, Lily Fultz.

A private graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -