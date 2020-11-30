1/1
Donna J. Powell
1936 - 2020
Donna J. Powell

84, passed away on November 27, 2020. She was born on August 21, 1936 the daughter of the late Clarence and Grace Powell. Donna was a member of the Canton Baptist Temple and the Exceptional Class. She loved to sing and enjoyed participating in the Christmas Play at church never missing the chance to play the Angel. She also enjoyed coloring and was very artistic.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving caregiver, Grandma Hazel Powell; brother Donald Powell; and nephew Paul Powell. Donna is survived by her brother Richard (Kay) Powell; sister-in-law Molly Powell; niece Tammy (Richard) Hardman; and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

Private inurnment will take place at North Canton Cemetery. The family invites you to sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
