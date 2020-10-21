Or Copy this URL to Share

Butterfield



Funeral service will be held at Deckman Bartley Funeral Home, 434 West Main Street, Malvern, Ohio, on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Mr. Mark Black of Malvern First Christian Church officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Deckman Bartley Funeral Home. All of the current face masks, social distancing, and building occupancy rules will be observed according to the Health Department guidelines.



Deckman-Bartley



330-863-0441

