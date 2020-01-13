Home

Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
New Life Tabernacle
3542 12th Street NW
Massillon, OH
View Map
Donna Jean (Gamery) Dobbins


1934 - 2020
Donna Jean (Gamery) Dobbins Obituary
Donna Jean (Gamery) Dobbins

age 85 of Massillon passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 with her grandson, Allan, by her side. She was born in Massillon, OH on January 14, 1934 to the late John and Anna Gamery.

In addition to her parents, Donna is preceded in death by her daughters Debra Speicher, Sharyl Gonter, and Mary Speicher, sister Ruth Ann Hoffman, and brother Sonny Gamery. She is survived by her son, Raymond Speicher, daughters Sandy (John) Hoalcraft, Darlene Haynes, and Cindy Parsons, nine grandsons, one granddaughter, ten great-grandsons, and four great-granddaughters.

A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 3-6 PM at New Life Tabernacle (3542 12th Street NW, Massillon, OH 44646) with Bishop Harold Blaylock and Pastor Keith Blaylock officiating. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 13, 2020
