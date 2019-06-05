|
Donna Jean Kemp (nee Owens)
78, passed away suddenly May 18, 2019. Donna was born January 5. 1941 in Belpre, Ohio to the late William and Elsie (Whiting) Owens. She graduated from Timken High School and was a homemaker all her adult life. She enjoyed volunteering for many years with various organizations, including the Massillon Tiger Swing Band Parents, The Red Cross, and VCops of Florida, where she made many lifelong friends.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Tamara (Brian) Clayton; grandchildren, Trevor, Jacob, Frederick III, Brooke, and Tyler; great granddaughter, Noelle; special niece, Dayna Legg; siblings, Carolyn (Richard) Zuver, Bill Jr (Shirley) Owens, Harold Owens and Edward (Angie) Owens; and best friends, Wanda Groff and Karen Foutz. Donna was preceded in death by her second husband, Larry Kemp; her only son, Fredrick Melott Jr; her sister, Charlene Dierdorf and sister-in-law, Rosemary Owens.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery in Canton, Ohio with Dr. Roger Alber officiating. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
(Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in The Repository on June 5, 2019