Donna Jean McDougal
90, of Canton, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Country Lawn Care Center. She was born in Canton on September 1, 1929, and attended Canton South High School. Donna was a member of Canton Baptist Temple and was active in the Jolly 60's.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Raymond McDougal, Sr.; parents, Joe Geyer and Helen McCurdy; daughter, Donna Rae McDougal; grandsons, Seth McDougal, Shawn Beyer and David Cooper; great grandson, Kyle Smith; sisters, Doris Knowlden and Marilyn Reese; brother, Paul Geyer; and son-in-law, Luther Stanley. She leaves her children and their spouses: Deborah Stanley of Canton, Tom McDougal, Jr, of Kent, Ronnie and Linda McDougal of Canton and Ross and Sue McDougal of Waynesburg; grandchildren: Deanna Cooper, Josh Beyer, Shelly Smith, Amy McDougal and Dustin McDougal; step grandson, Jason Zehnder; great grandchildren: Jacob and Alex Swick, Hannah Kosinski, Wyatt Smith and Kaylin Beyer; step great grandchildren: Alexis, Lauren, Regan and Jordan Zehnder; great great granddaughter, Holly Kosinski; special friend, Toby Jeffries; and her dog, Murphy.
Due to the global pandemic, graveside services will be private for the family. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 24, 2020