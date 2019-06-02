|
Donna Jean Roush
92, of Canton, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at St. Luke Lutheran Community. She was born in Canton on March 22, 1927 to the late Curtis and Irene Hess. Donna served in the United States Army during Word War II, after enlisting in the United States Women's Army Corps. She enjoyed playing cards and Bingo but most of all she cherished her time with her family. Donna will be deeply missed and never forgotten. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Edward Roush; brothers, Dale and Jack Hess; and her sister, Annabelle Smith.
She leaves her sons: Gary (Carolyn) Roush of Akron, Kenneth Roush of Canton and Ric (Tammy) Roush of Zanesville; daughter, Cindy Smith of Canton; 10 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; her sister, Patricia Reid of Bradenton, FL; and special nephews: Michael Katich (Pam Conrad) of North Benton, OH and David (Marcia) Katich of Parish, FL. The family would like to send a special thank you to the nurses and aides at St. Luke Lutheran Community and Southern Care Hospice for the special care given to their mother.
In honoring her wishes, Donna will be cremated and a private service will be held for the family. The Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is handling arrangements. In honor of Donna contributions may be made, in her name to Southern Care Hospice, 1871 Bailey Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
