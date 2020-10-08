1/1
DONNA JEAN SCROGGS
1953 - 2020
Donna Jean Scroggs

66, of Jackson Township, passed away quietly, Tuesday morning, October 6, 2020, following a period of declining health. Born in Massillon, October 12, 1953, to the late Earl and Dora (Dean) Wright, Donna attended Jackson Memorial High School. She worked for several area businesses including The Evening Independent and more recently, as a veterinary technician, in a position she truly enjoyed. A loving mom and grandma and a devoted friend, Donna placed her family at the center of her life. She loved animals of all kinds and liked to relax with her family. She also enjoyed playing BINGO!

Predeceased by her parents and daughter-in-law, Michelle Scroggs; Donna is survived by her children, Shawn C. Fosnight, William C. Scroggs III and Alicia M. Lawrence, all of the area; her grandchildren, Lorelei and Lucille Fosnight, Ava and Brayden Scroggs; and her long-time friend and companion, David Raynard, of Massillon.

Cremation has taken place. Burial will be private, and no formal services are planned. However, the family will receive condolences and share memories Friday evening, October 9, 2020, from 5-6:00 p.m. at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. For the safety of those attending, face masks are essential and social distancing protocols will be observed. The family has also suggested memorial contributions made to the Humane Society of Stark County. We'd love to see you in person but if you'd prefer, please add your condolences and memories to our on-line guestbook at: www.atkinsonfeucht.com

330-833-4193

Published in The Repository on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
