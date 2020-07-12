Donna Jewel Colucy
64, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Canton, Ohio. Donna was a wonderful mother and passionate Christian with a beautiful heart who cared deeply for the welfare of others. She attended Canton South High School and later received additional training in nursing. Afterwards, she served her community as an LPN at Mercy Medical Center.
She is survived by her daughters Jennifer Felix Werneth (Charles Werneth), Melanie Tatge (Brian Tatge), and grandson, Ethan Werneth. Donna is preceded in death by her infant daughter Megan Felix, husband Raymond Colucy, mother Jewell Sylvia Ebie, father Donald Litterdale, and infant grandson Valentino.
A memorial service will be held at Lamiell Funeral home in Canton, Ohio at 1 pm Tuesday July, 14th 2020, followed by graveside service at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Condolences may be made to:www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
Lamiell, 330-456-7375