Donna Jo Hazlett McKee
Donna Jo Hazlett McKee, born in Canton, OH, on November 7, 1926 to Pearl and Isaac Hazlett, the youngest of four, including Dayle, Joe, and Bette. Proud graduate of Lehman HS. Donna excelled in dance, especially tap, and was a stellar student in business administrative studies. She utilized her gifts at the American Red Cross and the Canton Players Guild. Donna was a consummate homemaker and a fashionable lady.
At 19, she married Jack (H.J.) McKee, and they reached the milestone of 70 years of marriage. Her children: Dennis J. McKee (Marlene); the late Robert H. McKee, Sr.; Beth A. McKee; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Helene McKee and Marilyn Ryan; many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.
Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross or the charity of your choice
. Online condolences to the family may be left at: www.reichlinroberts.com
Reichlin Roberts Funeral Home, 440-365-1271