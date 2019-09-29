|
Donna Joan Brookes
age 85, of North Canton, Ohio passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at the Aultman Woodlawn Compassionate Care Center. She was born Oct. 5, 1933 to Edward Peter and Emma Jo (Champion) Long in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and was a longtime active member of St Mark's Episcopal Church, having served on the Altar Guild for many years. Donna had a Passion for Painting and was an Incredibly Talented Artist, able to work in a variety of Media. She was also Renowned for her Cooking and Baking Skills, was a Diligent Gardener, Bird Watching Enthusiast and an Admirer of all Animals. Donna will forever be remembered for her Infectious Smile, Gentle Eyes, her Quick Wit, her Kind and Compassionate Spirit, Caring Heart, Loving Embrace and Unconditional Love. She was an Inspirational and Graceful Woman and we will miss her every day.
This Wonderful Dedicated Wife and Mother has left a Permanent Mark Etched on Our Hearts and will be Supremely Missed by her Loving and Devoted Husband and Best Friend of 62 years, Ronald Brookes and Sons, Bradley (Tammy) Brookes of Longmont, Colo., Gregory (Cathy) Brookes of Alliance, Ohio, Sean (Elizabeth) Brookes of Jackson Township, Ohio, and Brian (Diane) Brookes of Longmont, Colo; Donna was a proud Gramma and nothing brought her more joy than her 12 adoring Grandchildren, Ali, Sara (Kirk Deiters), Shannon, Erin, Antonella, Jennifer, Peter, Ronald, Megan, Adam, Julia and Dominique Brookes and her four precious Great-Grandchildren, Riley Deiters, Brayden and Leah Myers and Reese Green, with two Great-Grandbabies on the way, her caring Nieces and Nephews, Linda (Mac) Bryant of Marengo, Ill., Terry (Dennis) Pascual of St. John, Fla; Great-Nieces, Sara Rebscher and Ann Willingham; Great Nephews, Scott and Chris Pascual and Great-Great Nephew and Niece, Mason and Erin Rebscher and her Cousins, Bill Whiteside and Shirley McCurdy and Second Cousins, Jon and Marie Reed Olsen of Toronto, Ontario Canada. Donna was Preceded in Death by her Beloved Parents, Edward and Emma Long; Brother, Bruce Long; Sister-In-Law, Sonia Long; Nephew, David Long and her Cousins, Joan Reed Olsen and Ross and Dorthea Whiteside. Donna Loved being in the Company of her Family. Family was the Pivotal Essence of Donna's Life. She was Proud and Honored to be Matriarch, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Aunt and Cousin to her Family. She has been a Major Presence in the Lives of her Children and Grandchildren. She especially admired all the Accomplishments of her Husband, Sons, Daughter-In-Laws and Grandchildren. She was one of her Grandchildren's biggest Supporters, attending their many School and Sports Events, Recitals and Graduations.
A Special Thanks to the Staff of Aultman Hospital, Hennis Care Center of Bolivar, Aultman Woodlawn Compassionate Care Center and her Physician, Dr. Daniel Rodriguez all of whom provided Support and Invaluable Care to Our Donna.
Family and Friends may pay their Respects at a Funeral Service that will be held on Oct. 12, 2019 at 10 a.m., at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 515 48th Street NW, Canton, OH 44709, Officiated by Father Paul Gaston. For those who wish Memorial Donations in Memory of Donna may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church.
"You can shed Tears that she is gone, or you can Smile
because she has lived." -David Harkins
