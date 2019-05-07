Home

Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Basilica of Saint John the Baptist
Donna Kay (Erickson) Waechter

Donna Kay (Erickson) Waechter Obituary
Donna Kay (Erickson) Waechter

age 72, died Sunday, May 5, 2019. She was a life resident of Canton, 1964 graduate of Timken Vocational High School and was the owner/operator of Central Typesetting Company. Survived by her husband of 44 years, John F. Waechter; daughter, Lisa (Ron) Teeple of Canton; sister, Mary "Cookie" (Ermanno) DeDominicis of Louisville and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Alice Erickson; sisters, Tootie Fortney, Patricia Ghezzi and Jan Frank and brothers, Thomas and Robert Erickson.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist with The Very Reverend John Sheridan, STL-Rector as celebrant. Burial will be in North Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Aultman Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn Avenue NW, Canton, Ohio 44708. Condolences may be made to www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on May 7, 2019
