Donna L. Galloway, a.k.a "Mosie"
age 73 of Louisville, moved on from this life on Saturday April 6, 2019. She was born in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on December 28, 1945 to the late Joseph and Jane (Mickey) Burick, attended Central Catholic High School and graduated from Glenwood High School. A mother, grandmother, godmother, aunt, daughter, and best friend, her life was spent caring for others. She worked much of her life in the medical industry, eventually in geriatric capacities. She had tremendous strength of spirit, surviving more breaks, fractures, and unlikely incidents than most could ever imagine.
Anyone who ever met her remembered her, such was the impact she left on any person she met. Always full of more heart than logic, her kids and grandkids were never wrong. There was nothing her best cinnamon rolls couldn't fix. She liked to keep two jobs because she never wanted to "slow down", and no one could ever convince her otherwise. When she set her mind to something, it was done, no matter how impossible or unlikely it seemed. Tiny but feisty, by her side always felt like the safest place to be. Her lessons of courage, bravery, and compassion will never be forgotten. She loved Notre Dame football, the Sopranos, Kenny Chesney, and salty foods. She was absolutely one of a kind and will be forever missed.
She is survived by her children Tommy (Kim) Galloway, Tracy (Kerry) Martz, Terry Galloway; daughter-in-law Laura Galloway; 9 grandchildren Felicia and Matia Martz, Samantha, Brittni, Noelle, and Terry Galloway, Tyler Galloway, and Luke and Sara Bailey; 1 great-granddaughter Stella Miller; siblings Dave (Dale), Joseph (Debbie), Barry (Michelle), Rick (Nyla), Brenda (Jim) Martin, Steven and Thomas (Elizabeth) Burick. Preceded in death by her husband Thomas in 1992; daughter Tammy Jane Lee in 2018; and sister Janie Burick.
Calling hours are Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Catholic Requiem Mass will be held at 10:30 AM in the church with Father G. David Weikart celebrant. Final resting place is Calvary Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the church, and a dinner for celebration of life with family and friends will be held at the Louisville Eagles from 6-9 P.M.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 9, 2019