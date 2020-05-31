Donna Lou Blanchard



84, formerly of Canton, OH, passed away March 5, 2020 at Westminster Suncoast Hospice in St. Petersburg, FL. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Blanchard; and her parents, Clyde and Pauline Butler. Donna is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Stephen Luther and Cynthia Rose Luther; step-children: Barbara Wentz, Beverly and Gary Bossert, Ken and Nancy Blanchard; and her sisters, Norma Volkert and Ruth Unkefer. Donna was a homemaker, sales representative for Queensway to Fashion and assisted in her husband's business. Donna loved her family. She enjoyed people and was a good friend to all, kind and considerate. Even as her memory declined due to Alzheimer's, she always had a smile on her face and wanted to hold your hand. She was thoughtful in her gift giving. She especially enjoyed the Christmas season and would always go out of her way to find special gifts for family throughout the year. She enjoyed reading especially non-fiction and biographies. She excelled at storytelling and enjoyed making people laugh. Donna always looked impeccable her hair and nails were always perfect. She had a competitive spirit and in her last years enjoyed a good game of balloon volleyball. For the past 35 years Donna was a snowbird. She would spend winters in Florida and summers in Ohio. Wherever she was she always looking forward to traveling to the next destination.



Donna will be traveling home to Ohio for the last time and a memorial service will be held in Canton at a later date due to the limitations resulting from the Corona Virus Pandemic. Expressions of sympathy may be made on the Reed Funeral website. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Westminster Suncoast, 1095 Pinellas Point Drive South, St. Petersburg, Florida 33705, Attention Sea Fund for the Health Center.



