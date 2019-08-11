|
|
Donna Louise Brandon
Age 86, passed away at 11:20 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Brewster Parke in Brewster, Ohio. She was born April 26, 1933, the only child of Ernest D. and Katie B. (Bell) Brandon and grew up on the farm in East Springfield, Ohio. She graduated from Jewett High School in 1950, and in 1963 received her Master's Degree in Science and Reading Specialization. Miss Brandon was a Teacher at Marlington for seven years, and Alliance for eight years, where she began an elementary reading lab.She then moved to the High School Level to teach reading and math, and taught at both Alliance and Canton South. Donna retired in 1998 after 19 years of service at Malone University, after teaching elementary education and reading lab and taking part in the after-school program. In 2000, Donna volunteered at Canton Calvary Mission and helped form the Mission and Tutorial Program. She also served on the Board of Directors for eight years and spent the last six years with the mission as a food pantry intake clerk. Donna was a member of Newcomer's Chapel of Pigeon Run United Methodist Church and involved in the United Methodist Women serving as district officer for the Tuscarawas District. She was an avid reader, loved animals, and had an amazing collection of more than 300 Teddy Bears. Donna traveled to 49 states including Hawaii with her mother, and to China twice with the Ohio Vocational Association. She was a longtime member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, Beta Beta Chapter and then Delta Tau Chapter. She was the State president Alpha Delta State Ohio 1999-2001. She was a member of PEO Sisterhood and the Ohio Education Association.
Survivors include her church family and friends, including her dear friend, Jackie Bateman.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 15th at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home with Pastor Kim Vanoster officiating. A second memorial service will also be held at the church at a later date. Private interment was at Limaville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Donna's honor may be made to Canton Calvary Mission, 1345 Gibbs Ave NE, Canton, OH 44705. Donna's friends would like to thank the staff of Brewster Parke and Aultman Hospice for their compassion and care, especially during her final days. Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.
