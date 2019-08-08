Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DONNA BARR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONNA M. BARR


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONNA M. BARR Obituary
Donna M. Barr

age 63, died Sunday after a brief illness. Born in Newark, New Jersey she had lived in Canton most of her life, was a server at Brookside Country Club and Saint Luke Lutheran Home and a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton).

Survived by her husband Michael Barr, stepsons, Justin and Jarred Barr, father Armando Masi, sister, Linda (Kim Martin) Masi and brother, James Masi. Preceded in death by her mother, Marie Masi.

Family and friends may call Saturday from 2-3 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home followed by a service at 3 p.m. with Father Marian Babjak officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton) or the Stark County Humane Society. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now