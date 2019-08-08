|
Donna M. Barr
age 63, died Sunday after a brief illness. Born in Newark, New Jersey she had lived in Canton most of her life, was a server at Brookside Country Club and Saint Luke Lutheran Home and a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton).
Survived by her husband Michael Barr, stepsons, Justin and Jarred Barr, father Armando Masi, sister, Linda (Kim Martin) Masi and brother, James Masi. Preceded in death by her mother, Marie Masi.
Family and friends may call Saturday from 2-3 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home followed by a service at 3 p.m. with Father Marian Babjak officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton) or the Stark County Humane Society. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Aug. 8, 2019