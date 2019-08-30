Home

Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral service
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday in the funeral home at 10:30 a.m., Rev. Kerry Green officiating. Burial will be in East Union Lawn Cemetery. Messages of support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com Memorial donations may be made to an animal shelter of the donor's choice or Summit Academy PTST to support the 2020 prom, 2400 Cleveland Ave, Canton, OH 44709.

Published in The Repository on Aug. 30, 2019
