|
|
Donna M. Curtis
age 87 of Massillon, passed away on, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. She was born on June 7, 1932 to the late Arthur and Margaret (Benz) Henry. She married Bernard L. Curtis on Feb. 17, 1962 and they shared 41 years together until his passing in 2003.
A Celebration of Donna's life will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Massillon at 11 a.m. Pastor Mark Kraemer and Pastor Joseph Schrock officiating. The family will receive friends at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and 1 hour prior to the service at church. Interment at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the St. Paul's Lutheran Church. For full obituary go to www.arnoldlynch.com
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on Nov. 5, 2019