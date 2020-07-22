Donna M. (Burkhart) Finley
86, of Massillon passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. She was born Sept. 24, 1933 in Canton, Ohio to the late Foster and Mary Adams. Donna retired from Aultman Hospital in 1987 after 15 years of service. She was an avid reader and attended First Christian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra L. Burkhart; brothers, Lee and Burdett Adams. Donna is survived by her children, Douglas (Tonya) Burkhart of Alabama, Gregory Burkhart and Tammy Kuemerle; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and dear friend, Debra Mallette. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Absolute Home Care and Visiting Physician for all of their kindness and love given to Donna and her family.
With social distancing guidelines in place the family will receive friends on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. In honoring Donna wishes she will be cremated. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721