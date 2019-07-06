|
Donna Mae Bingle
91, of Massillon, with her children at her side, died peacefully late Thursday afternoon, July 4, 2019. Born November 8, 1927, in East Greenville, a daughter to the late William and Flossie Kiehl, Donna graduated from Massillon Washington High School with the Class of 1945. A life resident of Massillon, Donna retired from Massillon City Schools where she had worked as a secretary at the former Lorin Andrews Junior High and at Washington High School where she enjoyed working with the students. She was a faithful and active member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Canton, serving with the Welcome In Sunday School Class, Women's Bible Study, the hand bell choir and the painting class. Donna herself was an accomplished painter, swimmer and Red Cross Water Safety Instructor and master of many crafts. Her social memberships included the Massillon Woman's Club, WHS Alumni Association and retired Secretaries of the Massillon City Schools.
Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy Bingle; grandson, Todd Michael Boswell and sister, Mabel Kiehl Butts; Donna is survived by her daughter, Susan E. (Ralph) Boswell, of Massillon and son, William R. (Jill) Bingle, of Navarre. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Matthew (Adrienne) Boswell, Stephanie (Andrew) Barth and Amy (Todd) Michael, Jr., and great-grandchildren, Austin, Christian, Beau and Georgia Boswell, Addison and Owen Michael and her sister, Juanita (Kenneth) Kiehl Gardner, of North Canton.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. this morning, Saturday, July 6, at Trinity United Church of Christ in Canton. Rev. Andrew Taylor Peck will officiate and burial will follow at Brookfield Cemetery in Tuscarawas Township. The family will received condolences one hour prior to the service, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the church. They have also suggested memorial contributions made in Donna's name to advance the mission and ministry of either Trinity UCC or Crossroads Hospice. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on July 6, 2019