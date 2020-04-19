|
Donna Marie Abood
age 92 of Canton, passed away Wednesday, April 15th. Born in Canton to the late Thomas and Jalelle Abood, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Rosemary and brother, Moses. Donna was a 1946 graduate of Timken Vocational High School. She was a member of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church where she sang in the choir and was a Sunday school teacher. Donna was devoted to her church, family, relatives, and many friends.
Private services will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. with the Very Rev. Fr. Michael Corbin officiating in the Rossi Family Funeral Home. Interment will be in Westlawn Cemetery.
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 19, 2020