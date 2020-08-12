Donna Marie HuthAge 83 of Canton died Monday, August 10, 2020 in the Meadows of Hartville. Born May 15, 1937 in Canton, Ohio to the late William and Mildred (Volzer) Huth. She was a life resident of Canton and was of Catholic faith. Donna Marie was formerly employed by the Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities Workshop for 25 years.She is survived by three sisters and brothers-in-law, Pat Dragomire, Doris and Tony Cavelli, Theresa and Donald Seckler; numerous nieces and nephews.There will be private family services with interment in Calvary Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Meadows of Hartville and Elara Caring Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion given to Donna Marie.Kreighbaum-Sanders330-484-2525