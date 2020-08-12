1/1
Donna Marie Huth
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Marie Huth

Age 83 of Canton died Monday, August 10, 2020 in the Meadows of Hartville. Born May 15, 1937 in Canton, Ohio to the late William and Mildred (Volzer) Huth. She was a life resident of Canton and was of Catholic faith. Donna Marie was formerly employed by the Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities Workshop for 25 years.

She is survived by three sisters and brothers-in-law, Pat Dragomire, Doris and Tony Cavelli, Theresa and Donald Seckler; numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be private family services with interment in Calvary Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Meadows of Hartville and Elara Caring Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion given to Donna Marie.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved