Donna Rae Huffman

Donna Rae Huffman Obituary
Donna Rae Huffman 1938-2019

Age 80 of Jackson Twp., passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at her residence. She was born August 24, 1938, in Jackson, Miss., the daughter of the late Paul and Beulah (Carroll) Knoll. Donna and her husband, Ralph were the owners of the Snip Shop at Amherst Center. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Sewing Ladies.

Donna is survived by son, Jeff Cochran; two step-sons, step-daughter; three sisters; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Ralph L Huffman; son, Kevin J. Cochran; daughters, Kim Conley and Colleen Smith; one sister.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel,5850 Wales Ave NW, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. Burial to follow the service at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Massillon.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, Sewing Ladies, 107 6th St SW, Massillon, OH 44647. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Published in The Repository on June 11, 2019
