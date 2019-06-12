|
Donna Rae
Huffman
Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel,5850 Wales Ave NW, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. Burial to follow the service at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Massillon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, Sewing Ladies, 107 6th St SW, Massillon, OH 44647. Condolences to the family may be made at
www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and
Crematory 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on June 12, 2019
