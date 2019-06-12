Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Ave NW
Massillon, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Donna Rae Huffman


1938 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Donna Rae Huffman Obituary
Donna Rae

Huffman

Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel,5850 Wales Ave NW, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. Burial to follow the service at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Massillon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, Sewing Ladies, 107 6th St SW, Massillon, OH 44647. Condolences to the family may be made at

www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and

Crematory 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on June 12, 2019
