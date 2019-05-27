Home

July 3, 2016

Learning How To Live

I am learning how to live in a new way, since the day you were taken away.

I'm learning how to live with things left unsaid, by embracing the pain,

knowing that you live on through the memories

that remain.

I have peace knowing you're in a better place, knowing you're in God's care. It gives me strength to move on, and makes the pain much easier to bear.

Your Husband,

Jim Reed
Published in The Repository on May 27, 2019
