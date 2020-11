Or Copy this URL to Share

Donna Ruth



Carrico



Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 28th in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Mayle officiating. Friends and family may call 1 hour prior to services. Burial will take place in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.



