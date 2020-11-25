1/1
Donna Ruth Carrico
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Ruth Carrico

79, of Canton, passed away Monday, November 23rd, at Altercare of Louisville. Born in Canton on May 11, 1941, a daughter of the late Raymond and Helen (Hetrick) Hoon, also preceded in death by husband Charles Carrico, sister Wanda Hoon and brother Randy Hoon. She was a member of the former First Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ of Canton and a current member of the New Covenant Church.

Survived by daughter Ruth Baum and sister Arlene King, both of Florida.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 28th in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Mayle officiating. Friends and family may call 1 hour prior to services. Burial will take place in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. You was my loving, caring, protector, My best friend, You was my special sister! You will always be in my heart! I will always love and miss you. You have your angel wings now , Fly high with mom ,dad and Randy. Jesus had a special place for you. Rest in Peace my special sister. Love yoy always.
Arlene
Sister
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved