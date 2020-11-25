Donna Ruth Carrico
79, of Canton, passed away Monday, November 23rd, at Altercare of Louisville. Born in Canton on May 11, 1941, a daughter of the late Raymond and Helen (Hetrick) Hoon, also preceded in death by husband Charles Carrico, sister Wanda Hoon and brother Randy Hoon. She was a member of the former First Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ of Canton and a current member of the New Covenant Church.
Survived by daughter Ruth Baum and sister Arlene King, both of Florida.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 28th in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Mayle officiating. Friends and family may call 1 hour prior to services. Burial will take place in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com
Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home
Locally Owned Since 1917
330-455-0293