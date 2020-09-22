Donna (Hartsel) Seelman
of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on September 13, 2020. Donna was born to Donald and Verna Hartsel in Canton, Ohio, on September 21, 1948. Donna attended both Timken Vocational High School, Canton, Ohio, and Columbus School of Business, Columbus, Ohio. She was retired from Ashland Chemical. Donna enjoyed spending time gardening and reading. She loved attending OSU football games, traveling with friends and especially bowling with lifelong friend, Elvira Garofalo. Donna also treasured her time going on annual road trips with her friend Barbara Guzzo and enjoyed helping in Barbara's shop, Pure Cottage. Donna loved nature and animals, especially Schatzie and Katie.
Donna is survived by her husband, Donald "Don" Seelman, of Columbus; brothers, Gordon (Sandra) Hartsel and Gerald Hartsel; nieces and nephews: Julie Hartsel, Nicole (Leonard) Firestone, Justin (Tracy) Hartsel and Chris (Trellie) Hartsel. Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Verna; and her sister-in-law, Anne Marie Hartsel.
Due to current health restrictions, Donna's family will have private services September 24, 2020 arranged by SCHOEDINGER FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, 6699 N. High Street, Worthington, Ohio, officiated by Father David Poliafico from St. Timothy Catholic Church. Contributions in memory of Donna may be made to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Road, Powell, Ohio 43065 or online at: https://give.columbuszoo.org/commemorative-gifts
