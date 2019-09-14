|
|
Doran Allen Garey
age 88, of Sebring, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Alliance Community Hospital. He was born October 13, 1930 in Zanesville, Ohio to Edgar Darlington and Florence (Selby) Garey. Doran graduated from Byesville
High School, Muskingum College, and Drew Theological Seminary in Madison, New Jersey in 1957. While in seminary, he served for an extra year to take seminar at Greystone Mental Memorial Hospital in Morris Plains, New Jersey. He was a certified counselor at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio and Director of the Cleveland Pastoral Counseling Service of the United Methodist Church. Doran also served on the Red Cross Board in Cambridge, the Boy Scout Counsel in Alliance and Habitat for Humanity in Bucyrus.
Survivors include his wife, Jeannette (Wiley) Garey who he married July 25, 1952; daughter, Frederica Elizabeth "Beth" (William) Barone; son, Jay A. (Tammie) Garey; sisters-in-law, Fritz Wolfe and Anne Mahaffey; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his
parents.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, September 16, 2019 at Union Avenue United Methodist Church with Rev. Coralee Cox officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the church of the donor's choice. Arrangements are by CassadayTurkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave. Alliance, Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.
CassadayTurkle-Christian, 330-823-1050
Published in The Repository on Sept. 14, 2019