Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service
75 S Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
(330) 823-1050
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Union Avenue United Methodist Church
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Union Avenue United Methodist Church
Resources
Doran Allen Garey


1930 - 2019
Doran Allen Garey Obituary
Doran Allen Garey

Services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, September 16, 2019 at Union Avenue United Methodist Church with Rev. Coralee Cox officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the church of the donor's choice. Arrangements are by CassadayTurkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave. Alliance, Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.

CassadayTurkle-Christian, 330-823-1050
Published in The Repository on Sept. 15, 2019
