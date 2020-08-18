1/
Doretta "Doreda" Harman
1934 - 2020
Doretta "Doreda" Harman

Age 86, of Canton, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. She was born April 15, 1934 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late R. Milton and Verble C. Harman, and had been a Canton resident most of her life, previously residing in Chicago ten years. Doretta was a 1953 graduate of Lincoln High School. She had worked in the Public Relations Dept. for Fred Astair Dance Studio and also had been Assistant Secretary for the Alzheimer's Association. Doretta enjoyed Broadway and Classical music and loved animals, especially dogs and birds. She also loved to read books.

Doretta is survived by her cousins, Martha "Marty" and Orville Jones, and Jean and Eugene Salby.

Services will be held Wed. at 11 a.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Barbara Johnson officiating. Interment will be in Rose Hill Memorial Park. Friends may call one hour before the service on Wed. from 10-11 a.m. and social distancing and facial covering is required. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 456-4766

Published in The Repository on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
AUG
19
Service
11:00 AM
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
