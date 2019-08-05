Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DORIS KING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DORIS A. KING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DORIS A. KING Obituary
Doris A. King

of Canton, Ohio passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond "Jocko" and Ruby Bealer; four brothers Alvin "Dick", Raymond Jr., Robert and Ronald; one granddaughter, one step granddaughter and one step son.

Surviving is her husband of 48 years, Mark King; two sisters Marge Rueschman and Donna Rueschman; children Gary (Mary Anne) Spargrove, Pam (Mark) Sweasey, Diane (Brian) Antenuce, Brian Spargrove and Cindy Rodenbucher; 10 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and 3 step daughters Verla Allen, Sherry (Kevin) McCollam and Darla Eubanks.

There will be no public calling hours, a graveside service will be at 1 PM on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DORIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.