Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
DORIS A. (GARRETT) PRAGNELL


1940 - 2019
DORIS A. (GARRETT) PRAGNELL Obituary
Doris A. (Garrett) Pragnell

age 79, of Louisville, OH, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 in her home. She was born in Salem, Ohio, on May 12, 1940 to the late Adam and Marjorie (Stahl) Katarsky. Doris was a Louisville High School graduate and was a member of the Louisville Church of Christ. She was retired from Canton Health Care as an LPN. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren and a sister, Carol Mauer.

Doris is survived by her husband, Bart Pragnell; her daughter, Kari (Tyler) Lab; her son, Sean (Cheryl) Pragnell; two sisters, Bonnie Hoskins and Diane Knappenberger; a brother, William (JoAnn) Garrett, III; eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Mr. Brian Grubbs officiating. She will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Louisville, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Louisville Church of Christ, 1520 California Ave., Louisville, Ohio 44641. Online condolences may be left at:

www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Jan. 3, 2020
