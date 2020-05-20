Doris A. Sabaka
Age 90, of Canton passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born in East Canton, on January 24, 1930 to the late Cecil and Theresa Hartzell.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Raymond Sabaka; son, Michael Sabaka; and an infant son. Also, sisters, Sue, Patricia and Virginia and sister-in-law, Beverly. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Maggiore; three granddaughters, Stephanie Maggiore, Lindsay Maggiore and Ana (Matt Whitmer) Maggiore; one great granddaughter, Jade Haren; sister, Martha Seia; brother, Thomas Hartzell and many beloved nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the entire staff at the Landing of Canton and Aultman Compassionate Care Center for their care and kindness during this difficult time.
In honoring her wishes, there will be no calling hours and a private service will be held in North Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Perry Helping Perry Food Pantry or a food pantry of your choice. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Age 90, of Canton passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born in East Canton, on January 24, 1930 to the late Cecil and Theresa Hartzell.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Raymond Sabaka; son, Michael Sabaka; and an infant son. Also, sisters, Sue, Patricia and Virginia and sister-in-law, Beverly. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Maggiore; three granddaughters, Stephanie Maggiore, Lindsay Maggiore and Ana (Matt Whitmer) Maggiore; one great granddaughter, Jade Haren; sister, Martha Seia; brother, Thomas Hartzell and many beloved nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the entire staff at the Landing of Canton and Aultman Compassionate Care Center for their care and kindness during this difficult time.
In honoring her wishes, there will be no calling hours and a private service will be held in North Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Perry Helping Perry Food Pantry or a food pantry of your choice. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 20, 2020.