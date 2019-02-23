|
|
Doris Ann Peters
age 78, of Massillon, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and St. Joseph Catholic Church. She had participated in the St. Barbara Minstrel and Madrigal for many years.
Doris is survived by her sons: Joseph (Debbie) Peters Sr., Ken (Myra) Peters, Walter Peters; daughter, Adele Guilliams; brother, Robert (Linda) Berens; and sister, Mary Alice Rooney. She was a devoted grandmother to Joseph Peters Jr., Benjamin (Jessica) Peters, Lyndsay Peters (fiance' Harrison McCreery), Melissa Flory, Brian (Sarah) Flory Sr., and Wesley (Ashley) Flory and 20 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Peters; brother, Fred Berens; sister, Betty Passerini; and parents, Frederick and Alice (Haas) Berens.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church with Fr. Edward Gretchko celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 from
5 to 7 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to either American Cancer
Society or . Condolences to the
family may be made at: www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory -
Massillon Chapel, 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Feb. 23, 2019