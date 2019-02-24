|
|
Doris Ann Peters
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church with Fr. Edward Gretchko celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to either or . Condolences to the family may be made at: www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Massillon Chapel, 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Feb. 24, 2019