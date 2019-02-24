Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for DORIS PETERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DORIS ANN PETERS


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DORIS ANN PETERS Obituary
Doris Ann Peters

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church with Fr. Edward Gretchko celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to either or . Condolences to the family may be made at: www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Massillon Chapel, 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now