1/1
Doris B. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris B. Smith

97, of Perry Twp., passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. She was born in Canton on July 28, 1923 to the late Raymond and Amelia Leonard and was a graduate of Canton McKinley High School. Doris was employed as a civil servant with Veteran's Administration for over 20 years. She was a Ham Radio operator (WD8IKC) and enjoyed crafts and playing cards. She was a member of neighborhood card clubs and a neighborhood dance club. She was very active in the Perry Local School District PTA and the Richville Women's Club for many years.

In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard Earl "R.E. Jack" Leonard and Roy Leonard and her sister Virginia Thompson. She leaves her loving husband Stanley Smith; son Daniel Smith and numerous nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Monday from 5-7pm at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Funeral services will be private for the family. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved