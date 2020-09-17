Doris B. Smith
97, of Perry Twp., passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. She was born in Canton on July 28, 1923 to the late Raymond and Amelia Leonard and was a graduate of Canton McKinley High School. Doris was employed as a civil servant with Veteran's Administration for over 20 years. She was a Ham Radio operator (WD8IKC) and enjoyed crafts and playing cards. She was a member of neighborhood card clubs and a neighborhood dance club. She was very active in the Perry Local School District PTA and the Richville Women's Club for many years.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard Earl "R.E. Jack" Leonard and Roy Leonard and her sister Virginia Thompson. She leaves her loving husband Stanley Smith; son Daniel Smith and numerous nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be Monday from 5-7pm at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Funeral services will be private for the family. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice
