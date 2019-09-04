|
|
Doris C. Harris
passed away early Friday, Aug. 30th, surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her soulmate and best friend, Charles Harris. She is survived by her two sons, Robert and Bradley and their wives, Lisa and Denise. She was also blessed with two grandchildren, Rachel and Nathan Harris.
A small service and visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Swigart Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton.
Swigart-Easterling,
330-854-2356
www.swigarteasterling
funeralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 4, 2019