Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Swigart Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH
View Map
Doris C. Harris

Doris C. Harris Obituary
Doris C. Harris

passed away early Friday, Aug. 30th, surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her soulmate and best friend, Charles Harris. She is survived by her two sons, Robert and Bradley and their wives, Lisa and Denise. She was also blessed with two grandchildren, Rachel and Nathan Harris.

A small service and visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Swigart Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton.

Swigart-Easterling,

330-854-2356

www.swigarteasterling

funeralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 4, 2019
