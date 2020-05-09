Doris C. Stahl
of Sebring was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus on Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 at the age of 88. Doris was born Oct. 3, 1931 in Chicago (Oak Park), Ill., to Robert Glenn, Sr. and Mary Marie (Kusterer) Castanien. In 1936, Robert and Mary, with their family of 4 children moved to Tiffin, Ohio where they lived until 1940, when they moved to Canton (East Sparta), Ohio. Doris graduated from Canton South High School in 1949, attended Heidelberg College for two years before marrying the love of her life, David Lewis Stahl, in 1952. She graduated from Malone College in 1970, and later earned a Master of Education degree from Kent State University. She taught for 23 years in the Canton Local School District before retiring in 1993. She and her husband, Dave, enjoyed ministering in mission service both internationally (Bolivia, Honduras, and Kenya) and domestically (Arizona, Florida, North Carolina), mostly with World Gospel Mission. Doris was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Canton, Ohio, and then later Little Country Church in Waynesburg, Ohio. In October 2005, following the death of her husband, Dave, she moved to Copeland Oaks Retirement Village in Sebring, Ohio. While there she regularly attended Union Avenue United Methodist Church in Alliance, Ohio. She especially enjoyed time with family, card games with friends, and assisting in the Acorn Gift Shop and Library at Copeland Oaks.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, David Lewis Stahl; brothers, Robert, Jr. and Kenneth. She will be missed by many. Survivors include her three sons, Daniel David (Sue Fritz) of Raleigh, N.C., Douglas Ray (Susan Compton) of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Duane Glenn (Trish Guilliam) of North Canton, Ohio; her seven grandchildren, Ben (Caroline) and Josh of Raleigh, Zachary
(Abbey) of Akron and Carly and Logan of North Canton, and Nicky and Carter of Fort Wayne. Surviving also is her sister, Shirley Ann Reed of Louisville, Ky; brother, Gerald (Nancy) of Carey, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Georgie (Robert) Castanien of Grove City, Ohio and Helen (Kenneth) of Jacksonville, Fla., and numerous nieces and nephews.
Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Kentucky Mountain Bible College, 855 Highway 541, Jackson, KY 41339 www.kmbc.edu in the name of David and Doris Stahl. A memorial service is anticipated at a later date. Services are entrusted to Dean's Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.
Published in The Repository on May 9, 2020.