Doris E. Pruitt
89, passed away on May 21, 2020. She was born on August 3, 1930, the daughter of the late Henry & Lota Siedler. Doris was a woman of faith and was a member of Paradise United Church of Christ. She was a dedicated dispatcher for the Charlotte County Sheriff Department for 16 years. Doris had many accomplishments but her greatest was her love of her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband of 44 years, Albert Pruitt; brothers Donald Siedler and Dick Siedler.
Doris is survived by her children: Ty (Mel) Pruitt, Dale (Karen) Pruitt, Deb (Phil) Phelan, Sue (Rich) Clark, Sam (Will) Wilson, and Nancy (Gary) Shuler; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Nancy Siedler; close friend Al Moag; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Private services will be held Saturday. Interment will take place at Sunset Hills Burial Park.
Reed Funeral Home
Published in The Repository on May 22, 2020.