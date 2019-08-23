The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Doris F. Border


1929 - 2019
Doris F. Border Obituary
Doris F. Border

age 89 of Massillon, passed away Wednesday August 21, 2019 at the Bethany House of Canton. She was born on November 23, 1929, in Massillon; a daughter of the late Earl and Emma Ickes. Doris was married on March 12, 1956 to Leonard (Gene) Border to whom she was married for 53 years.

Surviving are her children Donna (Jeff Limbach) Border of Massillon, Bill (Marsha) Border of Massillon, Leonard (Betsy) Border, Jr. of Massillon, Tom (Debbie) Border of Carrollton, Ohio, and Gary Border of Massillon and her sister Joann Stanford. She had ten grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Along with her husband and parents she was preceded in death by sisters Leona Mathais and Patricia Jacobs and great-granddaughter Alex Elizabeth Friend.

Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, in the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home. Calling hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, and from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Monday also at the funeral home. Final resting place will be at Brookfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aultman Hospice or Bethany Funeral Home in Doris's Memory. Messages of support and condolences may be made at www.paquelet.com

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home

330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on Aug. 23, 2019
