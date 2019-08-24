Home

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Doris F. Border


1929 - 2019
Doris F. Border Obituary
Doris F. Border

Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, in the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home. Calling hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, and from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Monday also at the funeral home. Final resting place will be at Brookfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aultman Hospice or Bethany Funeral Home in Doris's Memory. Messages of support and condolences may be made at www.paquelet.com

Published in The Repository on Aug. 24, 2019
