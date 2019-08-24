|
Doris F. Border
Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, in the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home. Calling hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, and from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Monday also at the funeral home. Final resting place will be at Brookfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aultman Hospice or Bethany Funeral Home in Doris's Memory. Messages of support and condolences may be made at www.paquelet.com
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on Aug. 24, 2019