Doris Grace Waltersage 96, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was born in Shippenville, PA, to Charles W. and Grace A. Allaman on October 4, 1924.She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Harding Walters; her parents, and her brothers, Eugene, Francis, Chas and their wives. Doris is survived by her sons, Larry Charles (LouAnn), Lindsay Alan, Lon David (Sandi), Brian Todd; grandchildren: Ryan Charles Walters, and Rachel Ann (Stephen) Smieszek; great grandchildren: Linden Charles Smieszek, and Rory Ann Smieszek; and nephews and nieces primarily in the Clarion, PA area. Doris grew up in Shippenville, PA and graduated from Shippenville High School on June 5, 1942. After graduation she worked at the First National Bank of Shippenville. She met her husband, Chuck at a roller rink. Skating was a common interest of theirs and a great social outing. Chuck moved to Canton, OH after he served in the Army during World War II for work in the steel mill. Doris soon relocated to Canton, OH from Shippenville to work at the Timken Roller Bearing Company. Doris and Chuck were married at First Presbyterian Church (now Christ Presbyterian) on November 21, 1948. They lived on Johns Avenue S.E., East Canton, OH all their married lives. Doris loved to bake and came from a long line of German bakers. Doris was a Cub Scout Leader and was very involved and supportive of young children activities. Doris was very active in her church as well. She was a member of Mariners, Rachel Circle, she was Co-Chair of the Prayer Chain, served as an Elder, and made home visitations.Private funeral services for immediate family were held at the Arnold, Spiker, Foster, Shriver Funeral Home, 4817 Cleveland Ave. N.W., Canton, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doris's name to Christ Presbyterian Church, 530 Tuscarawas W., Canton, OH 44702. The family wants to thank the Canton Regency and Ohio Living Hospice for their outstanding care of Doris and making the twilight of her life so pleasant and feeling like home. You may sign the guest book at:Arnold, Spiker, Foster, Shriver Funeral Home, 330-456-7291