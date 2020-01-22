Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Doris Gretta Weary


1933 - 2020
Doris Gretta Weary Obituary
Doris Gretta Weary

86, of Norwalk, died on January 8, 2020 at Stein Hospice Care Center in Sandusky. She was born on September 13, 1933 in Gordonsville, VA to the late Karl and Gladys (Martindale) Shafer.

Survivors include her children, Almeda Jean (Glenn) Trippe of Norwalk and Brian Alan (Victoria) Weary of Doylestown, Ohio; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Gretta was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Donald Dale Weary and seven older siblings.

A memorial visitation will be held at Walker-Eastman-Heydinger Funeral Home, 98 W. Main St., Norwalk, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the time of the 1 p.m. service with Msgr. Kenneth Morman officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Mount Peace Cemetery in Hartville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.walkereastmanheydingerfh.com

Published in The Repository on Jan. 22, 2020
